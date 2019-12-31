ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ChipMOS Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get ChipMOS Technologies alerts:

Shares of IMOS opened at $23.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.60.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.