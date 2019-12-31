Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.83 Million

Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $846.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $823.70 million and the highest is $869.40 million. Cinemark posted sales of $798.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

CNK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 954,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cinemark by 13.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 106.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

