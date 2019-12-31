Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $75.76

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.76 and traded as high as $76.00. Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 43,090 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.95.

In other news, insider D Evans Hughes sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £17,550 ($23,086.03).

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

