Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $136,265.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Contents Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.06048266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036466 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Contents Protocol Profile

CPT is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,708,071 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur . Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io . Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

