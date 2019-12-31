Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $169.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coupa Software Inc. provides cloud-based spend management platform which connects organizations with suppliers. Coupa Software Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.48.

Shares of COUP traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.71. 1,491,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.94. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $58.28 and a twelve month high of $159.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $191,051.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,326.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $8,653,605.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,017,836.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,031,935. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

