Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 6.3%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.88 and last traded at $61.84, approximately 1,473,420 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 720,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.
CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.
The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,760. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,167,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.
Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.
