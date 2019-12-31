Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 6.3%

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.88 and last traded at $61.84, approximately 1,473,420 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 720,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $211.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,760. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,167,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

