CryptoPing Reaches Market Cap of $264,324.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Tidex. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $264,324.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00190331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.01338899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120894 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

