CVCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,578.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $470,114.00 and approximately $91,578.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HADAX, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

