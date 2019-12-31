CyberVein Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $368,639.00 (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, CyberVein has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $368,639.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, IDEX, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

