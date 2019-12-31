CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYTR opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.88. CytRx has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CytRx will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

