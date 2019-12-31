Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DANOY. ValuEngine raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. 1,553,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96. Danone has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

