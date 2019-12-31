Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Stock Price Up 90%

Datable Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)’s share price shot up 90% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Datable Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands.

