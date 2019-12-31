Dean O. Bass Sells 500 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) CEO Dean O. Bass sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83. The company has a market cap of $371.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

STXB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,242,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

