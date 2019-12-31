DECENT Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Bittrex, ChaoEX and Upbit. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $1,759.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded 52% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007264 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bittrex, BCEX, HitBTC, Upbit and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

