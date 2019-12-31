Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.89. 405,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,548. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.05. Denny’s has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. Denny’s’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,694,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 725,669 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

