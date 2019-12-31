Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.86 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Dero has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $510,418.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00004329 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,063,959 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

