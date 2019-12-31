Derwent London (LON:DLN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,724.76

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,724.76 and traded as high as $4,004.00. Derwent London shares last traded at $3,978.00, with a volume of 88,809 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,390.31 ($44.60).

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,752.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,348.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.96), for a total transaction of £349,400 ($459,615.89). Also, insider John David Burns sold 90,183 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,335 ($43.87), for a total transaction of £3,007,603.05 ($3,956,331.29). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,183 shares of company stock worth $864,600,305.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

