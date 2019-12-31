Diamond (DMD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,484.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00005645 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. Diamond has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $1,484.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,393,374 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.