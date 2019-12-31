Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Now Covered by Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.89.

DKS opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 77.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,198,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,151,000 after buying an additional 962,473 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $70,242,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,895 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,366,000 after buying an additional 152,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $50,921,000 after buying an additional 1,218,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

