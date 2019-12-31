Digitex Futures Tops One Day Volume of $1.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $29.19 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00190305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.52 or 0.01330828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00121009 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,270,170 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

