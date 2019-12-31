Dimecoin (DIME) Market Capitalization Tops $728,053.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $728,053.00 and $113.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinExchange, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010638 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003046 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005898 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

