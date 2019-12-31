East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.09 Million

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce sales of $414.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $429.65 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $411.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $421.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

EWBC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 130.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,662,000 after buying an additional 817,822 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

