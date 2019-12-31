Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,863.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $1,037,787.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,954 shares of company stock valued at $30,614,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.23. The company had a trading volume of 45,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,946. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.09 and a 200-day moving average of $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $140.86 and a 1-year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.