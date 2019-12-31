Effect.AI Price Tops $0.0029 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $726,040.00 and approximately $401.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, BitMart and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.01340605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00124079 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

Effect.AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, BitMart, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.