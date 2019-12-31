Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ekso Bionics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.46.

EKSO stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.40. 2,056,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,610. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 100.36% and a negative return on equity of 376.63%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 4,401.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48,421 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth $494,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 123.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 449,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 608,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

