Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Elastos has a total market cap of $23.73 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00019108 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, LBank and Huobi. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00190262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.01346155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00123888 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 35,272,495 coins and its circulating supply is 17,101,042 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Huobi, CoinEgg, LBank, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.