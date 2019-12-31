Electricite de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.43

Electricite de France SA (EPA:EDF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and traded as high as $10.13. Electricite de France shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1,695,744 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.36.

About Electricite de France (EPA:EDF)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Electricite de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricite de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.