ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

OTCMKTS ELMTY remained flat at $$9.14 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.96. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

