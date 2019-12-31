Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of ERJ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. 412,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,786. Embraer has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.33 and a beta of -0.09.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 114,300.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6,880.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 932.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

