Encana (TSE:ECA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.62

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $6.17. Encana shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 2,626,870 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECA shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Encana from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.29.

Get Encana alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.84.

Encana (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

About Encana (TSE:ECA)

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.