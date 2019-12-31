Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Major Shareholder Steven L. Kiel Buys 21,870 Shares

Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE) major shareholder Steven L. Kiel purchased 21,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $78,732.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYTE traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $3.60. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Enterprise Diversified Inc has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

About Enterprise Diversified

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

