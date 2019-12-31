eosDAC (EOSDAC) Market Cap Achieves $1.39 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $110,458.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bitbns, Gate.io and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000066 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About eosDAC

EOSDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX, Bibox, Bitbns, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.