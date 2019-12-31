Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

EVK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.53. 132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group Inc (NASDAQ:EVK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ever-Glory International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.