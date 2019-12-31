EverGreenCoin (EGC) Reaches Market Cap of $308,328.00

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $308,328.00 and $2.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00057407 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040683 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00580754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00226454 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085933 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001788 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,142,911 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

