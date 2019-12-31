Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,494.68

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,494.68 and traded as high as $2,599.00. Experian shares last traded at $2,570.00, with a volume of 598,338 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Experian to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,404.44 ($31.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,506.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,471.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

Experian Company Profile (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

