Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Trading Up 31%

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s stock price was up 31% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.20, approximately 646,246 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 531% from the average daily volume of 102,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $44.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts forecast that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYEG)

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

