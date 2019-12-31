Fantom (FTM) Achieves Market Cap of $19.72 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $19.72 million and $2.92 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.01348123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024576 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bgogo, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

