FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. G.Research lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gabelli lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $50.23 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $877.31 million, a PE ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FARO Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 171.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
