FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. G.Research lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gabelli lowered FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $50.23 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $877.31 million, a PE ratio of 109.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $90.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FARO Technologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 171.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

