Feathercoin Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $913.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, QBTC, Upbit and Bittylicious.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 262,759,160 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

