Fetch Market Cap Reaches $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Fetch has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.59 or 0.06074554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001890 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

