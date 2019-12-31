Fiii Hits 24 Hour Volume of $794.00 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Fiii has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Fiii has a market cap of $97,551.00 and approximately $794.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fiii coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.01340605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00124079 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fiii

Fiii’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . The official website for Fiii is fiii.io

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.