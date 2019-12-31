FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 263.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,465 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 43,824 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 43.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,535 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FEYE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.58. 2,639,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEYE. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

