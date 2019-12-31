First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post sales of $165.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.60 million and the lowest is $164.80 million. First Interstate Bancsystem posted sales of $153.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year sales of $646.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $649.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $658.03 million, with estimates ranging from $653.00 million to $662.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.48.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,164.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 3,778 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $164,834.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,411.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,894 shares of company stock valued at $255,378 in the last three months. 24.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 171,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,123. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $43.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

