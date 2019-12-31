First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $66.89 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $157.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.39.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

