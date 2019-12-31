First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.12

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.12 and traded as high as $53.55. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 6,541 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

