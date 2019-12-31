First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FMY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.00. 1,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

