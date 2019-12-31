Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 7.2%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.18, approximately 526,080 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 375,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiverr International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.