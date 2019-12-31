FLETA Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, FLETA has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $303,026.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00191282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.01340605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00124079 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,454,535 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

