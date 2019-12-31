FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.40.

FLIR stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.16.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,585 shares of company stock valued at $939,391. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,933,000 after buying an additional 66,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,326 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,137,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,854,000 after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,311,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,120 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in FLIR Systems by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,125,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,096,000 after acquiring an additional 251,466 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

