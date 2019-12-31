Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.06

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.06 and traded as high as $19.71. Fly Leasing shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 2,051 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $602.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 563.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after buying an additional 309,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

