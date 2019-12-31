Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.06

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.06 and traded as high as $19.71. Fly Leasing shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 2,051 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fly Leasing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $602.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.79.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 563.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after buying an additional 309,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.
About Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.
